Azerbaijan reveals timeline for preparing Black Sea Energy project's feasibility study

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A feasibility study for the Black Sea Energy (Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor) project will be ready by the end of 2024, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the high-level plenary session themed Tripling Renewable Energy as a part of the 14th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

“By 2030, Azerbaijan will become a country that contributes to expanding both domestically and regionally the potential of renewable energy, given its intentions to supply green energy to the EU in accordance with the European Union's energy partnership,” Shahbazov noted.

According to him, such a regional context for the development of green energy is of strategic importance for achieving the global goals of tripling renewable energy in the world.

“The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor project will make Azerbaijan one of the leading countries in regional integration in the field of renewable energy,” he added.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic collaboration agreement that calls for the development of an energy bridge connecting the Caucasus to Europe.



The deal calls for the construction of a 1,000 MW Black Sea Energy underwater power line covering 1,195 kilometers. The cable is designed to carry 'green' electricity generated in Azerbaijan, routed through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, and then supplied to Hungary and the rest of Europe. This system will allow for the provision of up to four gigawatts of green energy.

