Slovenia stands poised to support Azerbaijan in realizing ambitious outcomes at COP29 – state secretary (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Slovenia stands poised to support Azerbaijan in realizing ambitious outcomes at COP29, Tina Seršen, Slovenia’s State Secretary of Energy in the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“COP29 stands as a pivotal milestone in our collective efforts to implement the Paris Agreement. As the impacts of climate change intensify, it becomes increasingly imperative for nations to unite in addressing this global challenge.

Slovenia and Azerbaijan possess unique strengths and a shared dedication to climate action, positioning us to forge a meaningful partnership at COP29. In the realm of climate negotiations, financing the transition to net-zero emissions and climate-resilient development will undoubtedly be paramount. Slovenia has demonstrated its commitment to climate finance, exemplified by its pledge of €1.5 million to the Loss and Damage Fund, aimed at assisting the most vulnerable nations and communities. As one of the smallest country-sized donors, this commitment serves as a significant signal within the complex multilateral landscape,” she said.

Seršen noted that the recent Global Stocktake underscored the urgency for additional action to align with the Paris Agreement's objectives.

“It emphasized the imperative of transitioning away from fossil fuels, a mission Slovenia fully embraces. With firm commitments to achieving climate targets by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050, Slovenia recognizes renewable energy as a cornerstone of the green transition. Joint initiatives in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures not only benefit our nations but also contribute positively to the wider international community,” noted the state secretary.

Tina Seršen pointed out that furthermore, sectors such as water and agriculture hold paramount importance for both Slovenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are eager to advance agendas in these fields, understanding that sectoral approaches play an increasingly vital role in climate action. As we stand poised to support Azerbaijan in realizing ambitious outcomes at COP29, we recognize that our collaboration extends beyond mere solidarity. It is a testament to the urgent imperative for collective action in addressing the existential threat of climate change. The leadership demonstrated by Azerbaijan in this critical juncture has the potential to catalyze substantive progress towards a sustainable future for all,” she added.

Seršen pointed out that Slovenia welcomes Azerbaijan’s every initiative for future cooperation in renewables sector.

She noted that Slovenia is Europe's largest manufacturer of solar panels and one of the largest European supplier of water turbines.

“Both Slovenian suppliers together with many other smaller suppliers of different services and goods from the field of renewable energy, are offering their know-how, services and support with implementation of renewable energy in a nature-friendly way. Slovenia would be grateful if Azerbaijan brings to attention their planned renewable projects as well as suppliers of services and goods, and welcomes Azerbaijan’s every initiative for future cooperation of both countries in the renewables sector,” added Tina Seršen.

Prospects for gas supplies

“Ensuring Slovenia's gas supply security requires access to multiple gas sources. In recent years we have put efforts into reducing reliance on Russian gas and we must continue with diversification of sources, supply routes and supply partners. Azerbaijan obviously presents itself as a promising partner in this respect and I believe it can offer us opportunity for a stable and long-term gas supply. Considering we have friendly historical ties among the two countries, it is also perhaps easier for us to engage in business opportunities in the energy field,” she said.

Tina Seršen said Slovenia estimates the expected amount of gas coming from Azerbaijan would reach around 0,3 bcm per year.

“Since the supply route would go via Italy, we are currently working on increasing the cross-border pipeline capacity. The works will be finished by 2025,” she added.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn