South Korea's 5G users top 17 mln in July

South Korea's 5G user base continued to expand in July to reach over 17 million users, data showed, with the growth expected to pick up later this year on the back of launches of new devices, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The total number of 5G subscriptions stood at 17.08 million in July, up around 616,000 from the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The latest figure accounts for around 24 percent of the total 71.71 million mobile network subscriptions in the country.

South Korea, which has a population of 51.3 million, first commercialized 5G networks in April 2019 and has so far secured 5G coverage across its 85 cities.