UK embassy keen to foster new era of cyber cooperation with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The British Embassy is ready to support the beginning of a new era of cyber cooperation with Azerbaijan, said UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld during the "UK Cyber Security Exhibition in Azerbaijan" event, Trend reports.

"Cybercrime affects people, businesses, banks, and governments all across the world. Every firm, regardless of size, is subject to this threat. We must remain watchful against developing forms of cyber attacks and technological threats, such as deepfakes and the dissemination of misleading information," he said.

He stated that the UK leads worldwide cyber intelligence and threat analysis through GCHQ (the intelligence organization in charge of conducting radio and electronic intelligence and assuring the protection of government and military information) and the National Cyber Security Center.

"We've developed thriving hubs for cybersecurity businesses and innovation, particularly in London. CyberFirst and high-quality university courses are two examples of initiatives that place a premium on cybersecurity education. Our dedication extends to the development of innovative cybersecurity rules and policies, including universal standards for protecting data, networks, and information systems. We make major contributions to NATO defense and global cyber policy by actively engaging in international cybersecurity activities. The British Embassy is ready to support the new relationship, ensuring that today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the UK-Azerbaijan cyber engagement," the ambassador added.

