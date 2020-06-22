Turkish Airlines, Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines to resume flights to Georgia in July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkish Airlines has included Georgia in the updated flight schedule from July 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the airline intends to fly from Istanbul to Tbilisi 7 times a week.

In addition, the airline significantly expands its international network of medium-haul and long-haul routes to America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Currently, Turkey allows foreigners to enter the country, however, medical control of passengers is carried out at the border with possible testing for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, starting July 1, 2020, SkyUp Airlines (Kiev) plans to begin flights to Georgia and Albania, and from July 15 to other countries stipulated by the schedule even before quarantine is introduced.

As indicated in the company's press release, passengers are advised to familiarize themselves with the requirements for entering the country of destination and the rules for returning to Ukraine before buying a ticket, as well as make sure that they have all the necessary permits for the trip.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356