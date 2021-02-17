Kazakhstan scales up production of vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Trend:

Some 5,981 vehicles of all types were produced in Kazakhstan in January 2021, Trend reports referring to the data of the country’s Auto Business Association (AKAB).

According to the association, the cost of the manufactured products has grown compared to the same month of last year by 20.2 percent, making up over 43 million tenge ($100,000). Of these, 5,393 were passenger cars (a rise of 3.9 percent), 363 - trucks (a decline of 33.9 percent), 150 - buses (a surge by 354 percent), 67 - trailers, and 8 - other specialized vehicles. Some 137 cars were exported cars for a total amount of 636 million tenge or $1.52 million (up by 49 percent).

‘SaryarkaAvtoProm’ plant in Kostanay city produced 3,600 vehicles (growth of 27.8 percent). The Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan plant in Almaty city, launched in October last year, produced 1,913 cars. SemAZ plant in Semey (former Semipalatinsk) city produced 100 commercial vehicles (decrease of 66.2 percent), Hyundai Trans Auto - 78 vehicles (spike of 151 percent). In Kokshetau city, KAMAZ Engineering plant shipped 61 commercial vehicles (growth of 1.6 percent). Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan (Semey) produced 44 buses (up by 37 percent).

Amid the general growth of the market (sales of new cars in January 2021 grew by 54 percent), the country's auto industry continues to increase the localization share and attract new investments. In Kostanay, the construction of a ‘Localization Center’ is nearing completion, where components for all Kazakh manufacturers will be produced, and a line for the production of Kia cars will be launched at the nearby ‘SaryarkaAvtoProm’ plant. In Almaty, construction is underway to produce bumpers and plastic components for Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan added the AKAB.