Turkmenistan’s River Routes transforms into open joint stock company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Production Association "Derýaýollary" (River Routes) under the agency "Türkmendeńizderýaýollary" (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) Turkmenistan has been transformed into an open joint-stock company, Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

As reported, some $1.5 billion worth of foreign loan funds have been invested in the transport and communication sector of Turkmenistan in recent years.

For the beginning of March 2021, 67.8 percent of these funds have already been put to use.

The production plan for the transport and communication sector of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 11.7 percent from January through February 2021.

The growth rate for "Türkmendemirýollary" (Turkmen Railways) agency was 10.8 percent, Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service)- 9.3 percent Turkmen Deniz Derya Yollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation)- 14.5 percent.

The plan in the field of cargo transportation and cargo turnover for road, rail, air, and sea transport was exceeded by 4.5 and 11.8 percent, respectively. The growth rate of the agency "Türkmenaragatnaşyk" is equal to 7.4 percent.

The production plan for the transport and communication sector of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 6.6 percent in January, 2021.

In the reporting period, the growth rate for the "Türkmendemirýollary" (Turkmen Railways) agency was 14.7 percent, the Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service) – 0.4 percent, the Turkmen Deniz Derya Yollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) - 2.2 percent.

The plan in the field of cargo transportation and cargo turnover for road, rail, air, and sea transport was exceeded, respectively, by 4.6 and 6.2 percent. The growth rate of the agency "Türkmenaragatnaşyk" is equals 6.8 percent.

Turkmenistan is working to improve the transport sector and customs system. In order to improve the customs system, Turkmenistan has previously discussed The International Convention on the simplification and harmonization of Customs procedures (Kyoto Convention).

The accession to the convention will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation of Turkmenistan, as well as the development of foreign trade activities of the country.

The optimization of international cooperation in the transport and communication sector is one of the essential factors for achieving the country's sustainable development goals.

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) told Trend, IRU and Turkmenistan have recently discussed integrating the IRU TIR-EPD (electronic pre-declaration) module and the e-TIR module into the ASYCUDA customs system.

IRU pointed out that ASYCUDA is currently being implemented in Turkmenistan.

ASYCUDA is a computerized customs management system that covers most foreign trade procedures. The system handles manifests and customs declarations, accounting procedures, and warehousing manifest and suspense procedures. It generates detailed information about foreign trade transactions which can be used for economic analysis and planning.

"IRU recommends that the integration of the EPD and e-TIR modules are taken into account during the implementation of ASYCUDA in Turkmenistan," added the IRU.

