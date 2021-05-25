Train traffic in Turkmenistan to be resumed in new directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Turkmenistan will resume the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Turkmenabat-Gazojak-Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat-Amyderya-Turkmenabat and Mary- Serhetabat -Mary from June 1, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The trains on these routes will run once a week in each direction.

The operation of trains will resume in a test mode with the condition of compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements.

Earlier, Turkmenistan resumed the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Ashgabat-Dashoguz and Dashoguz – Ashgabat, as well as Ashgabat – Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat-Ashgabat.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a trip.

