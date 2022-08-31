Russian airline to increase number of flights from Saint Petersburg to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. UTair Russia airline will increase number of flights from Saint Petersburg to Baku, Trend reports via Northern Capital Air Gate LLC the operator of the St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport.

UTair will increase the number of flights from three to four times a week.

"The Russian airline will add an additional frequency from September 7. UTair will operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays," airline informed.

UTair started performing St. Petersburg - Baku flights from July 5, 2022. Flights from Pulkovo airport to Baku are also operated by IrAero Russian airline based in Irkutsk and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).