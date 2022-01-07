Shanghai Cooperation Organization hopes for early restoration of public safety in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7

Trend:

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) hopes for early stabilization of the situation, restoration of law and order, and public safety in Kazakhstan, said SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming in a statement to TASS, Trend reports.

"Maintaining internal stability and public consent in Kazakhstan as in a member state of SCO, is one of the key factors of peace and safety in the region," said Ming.

"We count on the earliest possible stabilization of the situation, restoration of law and order and public security in the country, ensuring the rights and interests of all representatives of the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional people of Kazakhstan," he said.

In his message, the Secretary-General also expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims.