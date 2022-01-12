Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan conduct UAV surveillance in four aerial reconnaissance areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan conduct round-the-clock monitoring using unmanned aerial vehicles in four aerial reconnaissance areas, told Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles units are used to monitor the situation in the areas where missions are performed by the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces. The situation is monitored by unmanned aerial vehicles around the clock in four areas of aerial reconnaissance, the results of which are sent to mobile command posts in real time," the report said.

The CSTO peacekeepers guard airfields, bakeries, thermal power plants, television centers, water pumping stations, military warehouses, arsenals and other important state, military and socially significant facilities, including taken under the protection of TPP-1, TPP-2, TPP-3, Alma- Atinsky bakery, city water canal "Druzhba", three telecommunication centers "Almaty-telecom".