Kazakh president attends ceremony dedicated to memory of January events victims
Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Khazret Sultan Mosque to take part in the ceremony dedicated to the memory of the victims of January events, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Following the prayers the President addressed people.
