Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Almaty Power Stations JSC, operating in Kazakhstan, has announced the tender for the supply of low-voltage equipment.

The total amount of lots is 3.03 million tenge (about $6,180).

Application deadline is 10:00 (GMT +6) on March 16, 2022.

Additional Information:

Phone: +7 (727) 254-0378 (ext. 2378)

E-mail: [email protected]

