482 new COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

482 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours which raises the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,310,370, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of them, 123 are in Nur-Sultan, 205 – in Almaty, 28 –in Shymkent, 1 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 29 – in Almaty region, 15 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in East Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 108 people have recovered from the infection, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram. Of them, 57 are residents of Nur-Sultan, 48 are from Almaty, and 3 are from Pavlodar region.

The total number of recoveries in Kazakhstan reached 1,293,556.