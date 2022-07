Kazakhstan reports 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases

3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide in the last 24 hours, raising the country’s tally to 1,344,360, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of them, 918 are in Nur-Sultan, 694 –in Almaty, 78 – in Shymkent, 119 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Aktobe region, 101 – in Almaty region, 129 – in Zhetysu region, 76 – in Atyrau region, 25 –in East Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Abai region, 121 – in Zhambyl region, 87 – in West Kazakhstan region, 327 – in Karaganda region, 35 – in Ulytau region, 55- in Kostanay region, 63 – in Kyzylorda region, 36 – in Mangistau region, 67 – in Pavlodar region, 40 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 22 – in Turkistan region.