Kyrgyzstan bans cattle import from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan

30 August 2018 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily banned imports of animals and products of animal origin from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz media reported Aug. 30.

“In order to prevent the nodular dermatitis from entering Kyrgyzstan, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Security imposed a temporary restriction on the imports of cattle, meat and by-products of cattle and tannery until the epizootic situation is clarified,” the report said.

In addition, a ban was introduced on the imports of unprocessed leather.

