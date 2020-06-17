Kyrgyzstan reports 90 new COVID - 19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Wednesday 90 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2562, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on coronavirus infection said that among the newly infected 21 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 495, including 367 recoveries.

Of the new confirmed cases, 42 cases were identified among the contact persons, 36 are unknown sources and 12 are imported cases.

Usenbaev reported one new virus related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 30.

54 were recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1901.

Currently, 631 people remained hospitalized, and 6patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 1160 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation and another 10664 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

3544 laboratory tests were carried out in the country past day.