Kyrgyzstan names new defense minister
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree according to which Baktybek Bekbolotov was appointed Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
Bekbolotov will replace Taalaibek Omuraliev, who has been relieved in connection with the transfer to another job.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan - balance in energy supply against other suppliers like Russia, says deputy director with NPS EAG (Exclusive)
Energy infrastructure is beneficial for Azerbaijani people’s welfare - NATO Energy Security Centre of Intelligence
US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations