Death toll from border conflict up to 59 - Kyrgyz health ministry

The number of those killed in the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has increased to 59, Kyrgyzstan’s health ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to the latest reports, 13 more bodies of those killed were taken to public health organizations of the Batken region (in Kyrgyzstan’s south, near the border with Tajikistan - TASS). The overall number of those killed as a result of conflict in the Batken region stands at 59," it said, adding that the casualties include both servicemen and civilians, including women and children.

According to the ministry, as many as 144 people were wounded.