Kyrgyzstan, WB go over Kambarata-1 HPP construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23. Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the financing of several projects in the country, including the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) construction, Trend reports.

According to the press service of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy, Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev held discussions with the World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia, Tatiana Proskuryakova.

The minister expressed gratitude to the WB for its support in the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan and touched upon new agreements for financing projects aimed at improving irrigation and promoting renewable energy in the country.

It was noted that the Kambarata-1 HPP project's total cost is $80.2 million. It will focus on increasing hydropower production in Kyrgyzstan and integrating renewable energy sources by strengthening the transmission system in the country.

Baketaev underscored that the country is currently planning to build new reservoirs, concreting and mechanization of cleaning systems for off-farm canals, and rehabilitation and restoration of on-farm irrigation systems.

He mentioned that in 2024, the focus across the country will be on making irrigation better and building water management facilities.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata-1 HPP is one of the largest hydropower projects in Central Asia. It will be located on the Naryn river. The HPP is designed to have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an expected annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh.

In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the World Bank for technical assistance amounting to $5 million to update the feasibility study of the Kambarata-1 HPP.