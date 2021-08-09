Tajik and Kyrgyz Topographic Working Groups Meeting Held in Dushanbe
A regular meeting of the topographic working groups of the Tajik and Kyrgyz governmental delegations on the border delimitation and demarcation was held in Dushanbe on August 4-9, Trend reports citing Khovar.
A corresponding Protocol was signed following the meeting.
The parties agreed to hold the next meeting in the Kyrgyz Republic.
