Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss development of economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavki Zavkizoda, met with Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, Laziz Kudratov, to discuss strengthening economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties considered the coordination of the draft protocol of the 9th meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of the previous protocol and preparations for the next meeting.

The parties also discussed the issues of attracting additional investments to the national economy, creating joint ventures in the free economic zones of Tajikistan, as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of investment, industry, energy, transport and agriculture.

Zavkizoda also noted that thanks to the wise policy of the leaders of the two countries, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, relations between the two countries have reached a new level.