Tajikistan aims to simplify trade procedures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The 16th meeting of the Coordinating Committee on Trade Facilitation was held in Tajikistan, where issues related to the application of best practices in the implementation of the authorized economic regulator were discussed, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Tajikistan, the meeting discussed proposals to reduce the list of goods, works and services subject to mandatory certification.

It was noted that on the basis of the instructions and instructions of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, a number of significant works were carried out in the country in these areas, directly aimed at simplifying trade procedures.

Furthermore, the meeting held a free dialogue between representatives of government agencies and the private sector, in particular, issues that directly contribute to the implementation of strategic documents and sustainable economic development of the country were considered.

At the end of the meeting, the Coordinating Committee adopted the relevant decisions on the agenda of the meeting and sent them to the government for further steps.