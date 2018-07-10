Turkmen envoy to Iraq appointed

10 July 2018 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 10

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Serdarmammet Garajayev has been appointed Turkmenistan’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Iraq, according to the decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The diplomat will continue to head the diplomatic mission in the UAE.

In April 2018, Baghdad hosted Turkmen-Iraqi political consultations.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. In addition, the sides discussed trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Iraq.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Iraq were established in 2009.

