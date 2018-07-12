Turkmenistan continues to battle harmful effects of alcohol

12 July 2018 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has approved the National Program for 2018-2024 to prevent the harmful effects of alcohol, “Vatan" newspaper reported.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow signed a relevant decree.

The document was adopted for the purpose of wide propaganda among the population and the introduction of the principles of a healthy lifestyle, preventing the harmful effects of alcoholic beverages, improving the health of citizens, increasing the life expectancy of people, and implementing effective and comprehensive measures in this direction.

A special coordination commission was created. Ministries, industry departments and local administration are instructed to ensure implementation of the action plan for the above-mentioned national program.

