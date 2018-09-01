OSCE consults Turkmenistan in sphere of labor migration

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The OSCE organized a seminar on topical issues of migration in Ashgabat, the Ashgabat office of this international organization said in a statement Sept. 1.

"The use of the potential of labor migration for the economic development of the country is the focus of the OSCE event in Turkmenistan," the message says.

The seminar was attended by representatives of law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Parliament of Turkmenistan, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Ministry of Justice, public organizations.

The event, organized with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Office of the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), was held to provide assistance in the implementation of national initiatives of Turkmenistan in the field of migration in accordance with OSCE commitments.

Teresa Albano, Economic Affairs Officer at OSCE, Office of the Co-ordinator for Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), presented the experience of the OSCE and regional and national program in the field of migration. Special attention was paid to measures, appropriate to facilitate the proper management of migration in accordance with international standards and OSCE commitments.

"The OSCE participating states adopted a number of decisions that emphasize the economic and social aspects of migration, and on the basis of which the OSCE mandate in the field of migration was developed," the message quoted Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE center in Ashgabat as saying.

The seminar acquainted the participants with the OSCE approach to work with the phenomenon of economically motivated migration. The seminar is expected to enhance the capacity of representatives of the competent authorities of Turkmenistan to develop measures thanks to which the proper management of labor migration will benefit the country.

