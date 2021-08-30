Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Austria talk on expanding humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Today, on the 30th of August an online meeting on the issues of Afghanistan was held between the representatives of external policy agencies and organizations in charge of migration issues of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and the Republic of Austria. The meeting was organized by the Austrian side that was represented by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg and the Minister of Interior Karl Nehammer, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, in particular the unfolding of the political situation in this country and its influence on the regional stability and security. Also, the situation with the refugees and immigrants was considered, including the overview of acceptable mechanisms of cooperation on the regional and international scales. An exchange of views took place on the enhancement of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population.

Speaking at the session, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev voiced the position of Turkmenistan that stands for the immediate settlement of the situation in Afghanistan with the participation of all responsible sides, as well as the effective involvement of the international community in this regard. It was stated that Turkmenistan views the peacebuilding in Afghanistan from the perspective of three main directions, the political, economic and social-humanitarian.

Turkmenistan maintains active and constructive dialogue with the authorized representatives of the neighboring country, reconfirms the stable situation in the bordering areas, and works on the maintenance of just functioning of the cargo transportation, as well as the work of border checkpoints between the two countries on the basis of mutual agreement.

It is underlined that Turkmenistan is a supporter of peaceful settlement of all the issues by political and diplomatic means and methods, and proves this since obtaining its independence and the status of neutrality.

Being a permanent member of the Executive Committee of the Programme of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Turkmenistan has a vast experience in the resolution of hard humanitarian situations and calls on the international partners to search and apply mutually acceptable ways of rendering assistance to the Afghan people.

The parties agreed to continue active dialogue aimed at the implementation of concrete steps for the advancement of socio-economic restoration of Afghanistan.