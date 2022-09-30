BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Minsk (Belarus) on October 1, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Turkmenistan Airlines planes will fly on the Ashgabat - Minsk - Turkmenabat route on Saturdays. The flight departs from the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, at 10:35 (GMT+5), and lands in Minsk at 15:35 (GMT+3).

The plane will depart back from Minsk at 17:35 (GMT+3), landing in Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) - at 22:35 (GMT+5).

In early September, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed Mammethan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan, to prepare proposals to increase routes and the number of flights of international air traffic.