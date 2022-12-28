Turkmenistan working on implementation of comprehensive financing mechanism for SDGs - UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Turkmenistan is conducting coordinated work on the implementation of an integrated national financing mechanism for the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in the country, UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, told Trend.

"At the moment, work is being stepped up on integrated assistance in the development of policy measures to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs, in connection with which great attention is being paid to using the analytical potential and experience of UN structures both at the country level and at the regional and global levels," the UN Resident Coordinator stressed.

According to him, these actions are aimed at assisting the priority requests of the Government of Turkmenistan in the field of development in accordance with the framework program of cooperation between the UN and Turkmenistan in the field of sustainable development.

"A joint expert group on financing the SDGs has been established on the issue of financing the SDGs, consisting of specialists of the UN and the Government of Turkmenistan. Coordinated work is underway to introduce a comprehensive national SDG financing mechanism in the country," Shlapachenko added.

He noted that active cooperation was initiated with the UNDP Regional Center and with the UNEP Financial Initiative to build national capacity to implement an integrated national financing mechanism and principles of sustainable banking.