Uzbekistan’s exports of finished textile products increased as exports of raw cotton declined

Uzbekistan 12 February 2021 00:08 (UTC+04:00)
UK records another 13,494 coronavirus cases, 678 deaths Europe 00:52
Uzbekistan’s exports of finished textile products increased as exports of raw cotton declined Uzbekistan 00:08
Georgia shares information about tender on Mtatsminda-Rustaveli ropeway construction Construction 00:07
Number of coronavirus cases in Czech Republic rises by 9,446 over day Europe 11 February 23:54
Possibility of expanding ADB's participation in Turkmenistan’s financial sector under discussion Finance 11 February 23:20
New agreement to encourage Turkish investments in Georgian economy Georgia 11 February 23:16
Portugal extends COVID-19 lockdown as overstretched hospitals struggle Europe 11 February 23:05
Turkey starts new round of COVID-19 vaccines Turkey 11 February 22:56
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan consider issues of deepening trade and economic co-op Kyrgyzstan 11 February 22:01
Economic ties between Iran and Ukraine to expand: Deputy FM Iran 11 February 21:55
Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for industry, hi-tech workers Israel 11 February 21:31
2020 significant not only for Azerbaijan but also for entire Turkic world - Azerbaijani Deputy PM Politics 11 February 20:53
Completion of Southern Gas Corridor is great achievement - EU commissioner Oil&Gas 11 February 20:41
Azerbaijan changes rules for organizing activity of Caspian Shipping Company upon presidential order Politics 11 February 20:29
Azerbaijani defense minister talks about Turkey’s support during Karabakh war Politics 11 February 20:19
Azerbaijan creating Supervisory Board of Caspian Shipping Company Politics 11 February 20:19
Insects cause serious damage to olive plantations in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 19:51
Journalists visit Azerbaijan Military School named after Heydar Aliyev - Trend TV report (PHOTO) Society 11 February 19:50
Azerbaijani MP meets with residents and visits houses of families of martyrs in Khachmaz (PHOTO) Politics 11 February 19:38
Bank of Georgia implements new business project Business 11 February 19:12
EFSE joins forces with National Bank of Georgia to pursue financial literacy program for farmers Business 11 February 19:12
Georgian citizens to be employed in German agriculture Georgia 11 February 19:11
Azerbaijan discloses data of funds allocated to encourage export of non-oil goods in 2020 Business 11 February 19:11
Central Bank talks benefits of 'Cashless Azerbaijan' project Finance 11 February 19:11
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations opens tender to buy technical support services Tenders 11 February 18:57
Virtual wallet to raise E-PUL system's financial competitiveness in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 18:40
Azerbaijan achieved great success in economic and political terms - MP (VIDEO) Politics 11 February 18:26
Baroness Nicholson congratulates Azerbaijan on launch of Southern Gas Corridor Economy 11 February 18:26
Azerbaijan shares data on funds allocated for infrastructure development in 2020 Business 11 February 18:25
Volume of cargo handled by Georgian Kulevi port down Transport 11 February 18:24
Cargo turnover of Georgian ports decreases in 2020 Transport 11 February 18:24
Number of loans granted by Georgian MFOs decreases Finance 11 February 18:24
Kazakhstan's 2021 production forecast to remain flat year-on-year Oil&Gas 11 February 18:23
Bulk of Azerbaijani state budget spending in 2020 falls on current costs Finance 11 February 18:16
Azerbaijan state agency talks final stage of reconstruction work in one of Baku's streets (PHOTO) Economy 11 February 18:15
EU, WHO to support vaccination in Eastern Partnership countries, including Georgia Georgia 11 February 18:14
Uzbekistan eyes launching production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 11 February 18:00
Produce in Georgia agency to implement business support programs in 2021 Business 11 February 17:54
Kazakhstan increases flights in int'l routes as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted Transport 11 February 17:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 liquids supply Oil&Gas 11 February 17:52
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for road repairs Tenders 11 February 17:49
For the first time in Azerbaijan – mobile internet on vessels and oil platforms Society 11 February 17:42
Russia eyes to launch charter flights to Azerbaijan from two cities Economy 11 February 17:38
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses amount of transfers to state budget for 2020 Finance 11 February 17:36
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region exports significant amount of agricultural products Business 11 February 17:22
Ambassador advises Turkish businesses to create long-term business in Georgia Business 11 February 17:20
President Aliyev makes speech at 7th Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council through video conferencing (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 February 17:16
Azerbaijan's Analytical Media Center conducts survey on online ordering, delivery services Economy 11 February 17:15
Three main players of Georgian pharmacy market reveal their net profit Business 11 February 17:07
Azerbaijan unveils volume of Jan.2021 investments in country's socio-economic dev't Business 11 February 17:06
Significant number of Georgian citizens registered to receive financial assistance Finance 11 February 17:06
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from State Customs Committee exceeds forecast Business 11 February 17:01
Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers observe course of Winter Exercise-2021(PHOTO) Politics 11 February 17:01
Azerbaijan's Tax Service active in forming competitive business environment - Minister Finance 11 February 16:59
Not only Russia, but also US, Israel, studying Karabakh war today – Russian expert Politics 11 February 16:44
Cargo trains from Netherlands to China soon expected to be sent through Baku port Economy 11 February 16:40
We will restore cultural heritage on liberated lands, and not only of Islamic origin but of all religions as whole - Azerbaijan's First VP Politics 11 February 16:33
Azerbaijan confirms 205 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 February 16:33
ICESCO goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva calls on member states to invest more filling gender gap in science Politics 11 February 16:31
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in money transfers to Kyrgyzstan, Turkey Finance 11 February 16:30
Azerbaijan discloses daily oil production volume for January 2021 Oil&Gas 11 February 16:23
Georgia sees increase in auto exports during last 10 years Business 11 February 16:21
Port facilities to be commissioned in Iran Transport 11 February 16:07
Azerbaijan's ANAMA continues to clear unexploded ordnance from liberated lands Azerbaijan 11 February 16:06
Uzbekistan to abolish excise tax on mobile services ICT 11 February 16:03
Uzbekistan reveals banks with high performance in financial intermediation Finance 11 February 16:02
TRACECA eyes implementing pilot project for cargo shipments between four countries Transport 11 February 15:55
Chinese company to breed shrimps in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Business 11 February 15:52
Losses of National Bank of Pakistan in Baku down in 2020 Finance 11 February 15:51
Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's GDP increases as of January 2021 Finance 11 February 15:51
Citizens in Iran to be provided with apartments Business 11 February 15:51
Azercell allocates scholarships to students participating in the Patriotic War Society 11 February 15:43
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 11 February 15:41
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 11 February 15:40
Amount of loans allocated to private sector increases in Turkmenistan Finance 11 February 15:32
USAID helps to make Georgian economy more attractive for foreign investors Business 11 February 15:19
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of water injection pump Tenders 11 February 15:14
Russian company eyes launching metallurgical production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11 February 15:11
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing weekly number of flights to Maldives Transport 11 February 15:04
New terminal to be constructed in Kazakhstan's Kuryk port Transport 11 February 15:03
Iran's trade with Eurasia growing Business 11 February 14:56
Azerbaijani first VP addresses event in video format held by ICESCO on International Day of Women and Girls in Science Politics 11 February 14:53
Euro zone growth in 2021 to rebound less than expected Europe 11 February 14:47
Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 11 February 14:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 11 Society 11 February 14:37
Online wallets in Azerbaijan developing as popularity of e-commerce grows Economy 11 February 14:35
Bread prices may increase in Georgia Business 11 February 14:30
Iran's Tabriz Petrochemical Company intends to increase sales to CIS markets Oil&Gas 11 February 14:25
Azerbaijan's industrial sector makes up considerable share of GDP Business 11 February 14:24
Completed Southern Gas Corridor could provide means to export Turkmenistan's gas westward Economy 11 February 14:21
Azerbaijan reveals number of mobile public services in 2020 Society 11 February 14:21
Southern Gas Corridor may be joined by new buyers, new exporters in future - SOCAR Oil&Gas 11 February 14:02
Housing purchases plummet in Kazakhstan Business 11 February 14:02
Head of Azerbaijani office of Azerbaijan-Israel Int’l Association talks about COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO) Society 11 February 13:48
Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops in Iran Finance 11 February 13:47
Iran to be one of centers on coronavirus vaccine production in coming months – Minister Society 11 February 13:47
Prices for rental housing in Azerbaijan to rise after resumption of traditional education - expert Society 11 February 13:27
Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion prospects still there, even with Green Deal discussions Oil&Gas 11 February 13:17
Iran's Secretary of Nanotechnology Development discusses countries global ranking Business 11 February 13:15
Several enterprises resume operations in Iran's Semnan Province Business 11 February 13:15
