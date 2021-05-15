Uzbekistan imported more than 200 million liters of gasoline in Jan-Apr 2021
In January-April this year, Russia and Turkmenistan provided more than 90 percent of the total gasoline imported by Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
According to the State Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported 207.5 million liters of gasoline worth $66.4 million during the reporting period.
The main countries that Uzbekistan imported gasoline from include Russia ($39 million), Turkmenistan ($22.5 million) and Kazakhstan ($4.6 million).
For information, in January-March 2021, Uzbekistan produced 291.3 thousand tons of gasoline. In comparison, the figure was a little over 1 million tons last year.
