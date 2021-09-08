Uzbek Ministry of Health discloses amount of vaccinated people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

The number of people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan has exceeded 2.5 million, Trend reports citing press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

This is 11.87 percent of the total number of people over 18 to be vaccinated - 21.45 million people.

On September 7,338,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the country. Of these we 48,510 people received the first dose; 233,296 people- the second dose; 57,165 people - the third dose.

In total, 15.6 million doses of vaccine have been used in Uzbekistan today, including: 9.73 million people received the first dose; 4.44 million people received the second dose; 1.51 million people received the third dose.

Thus, the number of fully vaccinated persons is 2,547,450 people.

The highest rates of vaccination are observed in Fergana (1.8 million doses), Namangan (1.75 million doses) and Andijan (1.68 million doses).

