Uzbekistan boosts production of gasoline, liquified gas amid growing demand

Uzbekistan Materials 4 January 2023 07:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Fergana Oil Refinery Plant (FNPZ) increases the volume of gasoline and liquefied gas production, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the daily volume of production of commercial gasoline of the RON-80 brand will be increased from 850 to 1000 tons, and liquefied gas - from 30 to 50 tons.

This work is aimed at meeting the growing needs of the country's population.

In order to continuously monitor the implementation of planned indicators and promptly resolve issues, an operational headquarters has been created at the plant, consisting of the heads of the enterprise and production workshops.

