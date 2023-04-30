Referendum on Constitution - important political event for people of Uzbekistan, member of commission says

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. The referendum on the Constitution is an important political event for the people of Uzbekistan, Firuza Adambayeva, member of the referendum commission at the polling station No. 49 of the city of Urgench of the Khorezm region, told Azerbaijani reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

"We have a total of 1,276 voters. Some 40 percent of them have already taken part in the voting. The process started at 8:00 in the morning. Our people are in a great mood. Everyone is very happy to attend this event. This is a great holiday for us," she said.

According to her, 40 observers from different countries, such as the UK, Iran, Tajikistan, as well as local observers are also present at the polling station.

Early voting took place from April 19 through April 26. More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan voted early in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.