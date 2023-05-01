CEC of Uzbekistan successfully fulfills its mandate - Head of ODIHR observation mission (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan has successfully fulfilled its mandate by meeting all legal deadlines, the head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission Ambassador Albert Jonsson said during a press conference focused on the preliminary outcomes of the referendum, Trend reports.

In discussing the activities of the CEC and its district commissions during the referendum process, Jonsson noted that necessary information for voters was widely available in various formats, which contributed to transparency. Voting citizens had the opportunity to check their registration data online as well as in person at polling stations.

He emphasized that significant efforts were made to expand the participation of persons with disabilities in the electoral process.

Furthermore, he noted that reforms aimed at expanding the participation of women in public and political life have been ongoing in Uzbekistan since 2016. The number of women in parliament has increased, and currently, women occupy 48 out of 150 seats, including two deputy speakers.

On April 30, a referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the country was held in Uzbekistan.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.