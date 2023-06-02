Wizz Air Abu Dhabi eager to launch regular flights to Uzbekistan's Bukhara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi plans plans to launch regular flights to Uzbekistan's Bukhara, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the representatives of the local administration of Bukhara region and the representative of Wizz Air, Chrislen Kerry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the opening of an Abu Dhabi - Bukhara - Abu Dhabi air route.

The airline currently operates direct flights from the UAE to Tashkent and Samarkand. Further proposals for operating these flights to Bukhara were discussed, and the UAE low-cost carrier expressed support for this proposal.

Additionally, a presentation was made during the meeting to showcase the tourism potential of Bukhara International Airport and the Bukhara region. The representative of Wizz Air was also invited to visit Bukhara to explore the possibilities of Bukhara International Airport.

In the future, this airline will operate weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Bukhara and vice versa. This will significantly increase the number of tourists arriving in Bukhara from the UAE.