Uzbekistan's textile exports surpass $100M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Uzbekistan exported 21,800 tons of knitted products worth $102.9 million from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country's statistics agency, compared to the same period last year, the export figures have increased by $12.2 million.

Leading destinations for Uzbek knitted products include Russia, with imports valued at $32.8 million, followed by Kyrgyzstan at $28.7 million. Italy ranks third with imports amounting to $17.2 million, followed by Azerbaijan ($6.2 million), Belarus ($5.5 million), Armenia ($3.8 million), and Poland ($3.3 million).

Uzbekistan stands as one of the world’s largest producers of natural textile fibers, cotton yarn, and knitwear.

With over 7,000 textile enterprises operating within the country, it has cemented its position as a key player in the industry.

As a leading exporter of cotton on the world stage, Uzbekistan actively seeks foreign investment to bolster its textile sector, recognizing its immense potential for growth and development.