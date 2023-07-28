Uzbekistan's gas chemical complex increases capacity of polyethylene processing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 28. Repair and modernization work is being carried out on the main lines of the 'Karshithermoplast' factory in Uzbekistan, owned by the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, in order to increase the capacity of processing polyethylene waste, Trend reports.

Due to the continuous use, excessive vibrations occurred, which led to decrease in production capacity.

In order to eliminate the problem, obsolete spare parts were replaced with new ones, as a result of which it was possible to increase the production capacity from 30 percent to 75 percent, and efficiency indicators from 45 percent to 70 percent.

Furthermore, after cleaning the internal pipes of the heat exchanger under special pressure, the cooling efficiency increased by 70 percent.

Meanwhile, at the moment, 'Karshithermoplast' is working on the installation of equipment for crushing polyethylene waste.