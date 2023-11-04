Austria eyes opening trade rep office in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. The Austrian Embassy in Uzbekistan plans to open a trade representative office in 2024, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent meeting between representatives of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Deputy Director General of the Trade Promotion Agency of the Federal Chamber of Austria Astrid Fixl-Pummer.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce, the main purpose of this meeting was to expand multifaceted cooperation and establish strong direct ties between the business circles of Uzbekistan and Austria.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged information about the activities of the chambers of the two countries, where their similarities were noted.

In addition, an agreement was reached on the further development of investment and trade and economic cooperation between the Uzbek and Austrian business circles.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Austria amounted to 82.32 million euros from January through July 2023, which was 28.54 percent more than the same period in 2022 (58.82 million euros).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Austria amounted to 76.9 million euros, which is an increase of more than 28 percent compared to the figure for the first seven months of 2022 (55.2 million euros).

At the same time, the exports from Uzbekistan to Austria grew by 33.21 percent and amounted to 5.42 million euros over 3.62 million euros from January through July 2022.