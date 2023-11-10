Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights to Russia’s Khabarovsk

Uzbekistan Materials 10 November 2023 14:59 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan Airways will start operating flights from Uzbekistan’s Tashkent to Russia’s Khabarovsk starting on December 4, 2023, Trend reports.

Flights on the Tashkent — Khabarovsk — Tashkent route will be carried out once a week — on Mondays — on medium-haul Airbus A321 aircraft with a layout for 188 seats.

Meanwhile, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited the country between January and June 2023, accounting for 11.1 percent of the total tourist intake (3.1 million).

The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan in 2022 amounted to 5.2 million, with Russia accounting for 10.9 percent of the total number of tourists (567,700 people).

