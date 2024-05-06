Azerbaijan becomes magnet for Saudi tourists - Baku and Riyadh foster cultural links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are thriving across various fronts. Strong political ties at the highest level bolster numerous joint economic projects. Beyond governmental connections, the bond between our peoples is of utmost importance, fueled by shared cultural, historical, and religious ties. This mutual understanding ensures that tourists from Riyadh, for instance, feel right at home in Baku, and vice versa.

Azerbaijan has become an intriguing tourist destination for Gulf countries, particularly since 2015, with a noticeable surge in the number of tourists from these nations visiting the country.

Only from January through April this year the number of Saudi tourists coming to Azerbaijan almost doubled, reaching 17,763. In 2023, this number reached 80,677 - up by 142 percent from 33,273 visiting our country in 2017.

Direct flights between Baku and Riyadh are key facilitators for tourists coming to Azerbaijan. Additionally, citizens of Saudi Arabia can obtain a visa upon arrival at the airport under the "E-Visa" system, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

Azerbaijan's abundant cultural heritage, varied landscapes, and historical sites provide a wide range of tourism opportunities beyond its capital city. Regions like Sheki boast historic sites like the Sheki Khan's Palace and opportunities for rural exploration. Ganja, the second-largest city, showcases cultural landmarks like the Nizami Mausoleum and hosts vibrant festivals. In Gabala, visitors enjoy outdoor activities at the Tufandag Mountain Resort and the Gabala Shooting Club. Lankaran, in the south, offers lush landscapes, beaches along the Caspian Sea, and tantalizing seafood cuisine. Each region provides a unique blend of nature, culture, and adventure for travelers seeking authentic Azerbaijani experiences.

Certainly, tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Saudi Arabia value comfort. Ensuring comfort, convenience, and overall satisfaction for tourists is a fundamental aspect of the tourism industry. Azerbaijan boasts a variety of offerings in this realm. From high-quality hotels and restaurants to other accommodation and dining amenities, visitors can expect top-notch experiences. Whether it's five-star hotels or boutique accommodations in Baku and beyond, tourists can enjoy luxurious and comfortable stays. Moreover, tourists have access to numerous transportation services, tours, and recreational activities.

Azerbaijanis also frequently visit Saudi Arabia. This country offers various opportunities for leisure, from visiting religious and cultural landmarks to shopping and other entertainment.

The location of religious holy sites in Saudi Arabia, considered sacred in Islam, annually draws thousands of Azerbaijanis to undertake religious pilgrimages to this country. However, besides the Hajj pilgrimage, Azerbaijanis also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. In August 2023, Saudi Arabia expanded its electronic visa system, providing the opportunity for Azerbaijani citizens to visit the country by obtaining an electronic visa. The guest visa remains valid throughout the year and permits stays in Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days; this rule also extends to Umrah pilgrimages.

We share a deep cultural and historical connection. Because of this, more and more Saudis are choosing Azerbaijan as their holiday spot. The increase in Saudi tourists visiting Azerbaijan shows a deep cultural and historical bond. Through the exchange of tourists, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia deepen their long-lasting friendship and cultural bonds, making the travel experiences of visitors from each country more fulfilling.