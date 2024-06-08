Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Tajikistan decreases

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 8. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Tajikistan amounted to $198.1 million from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 3.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($205.1 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to Tajikistan totaled $145.8 million from January through April 2024, a 12.6 percent decrease over the same period the previous year ($167 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Tajikistan reached $52.3 million from January through April 2024. This figure has increased by 37.2 percent year-on-year ($38.1 million in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $20.9 billion from January through April 2024, six percent greater than the previous year ($19.7 billion in January–April 2023).

The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($3.9 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $3.8 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($1.2 billion).