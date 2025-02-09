Fresh projects by Metito Utilities aim to improve Uzbek water management - CEO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Emirati Metito Utilities has an ambitious pipeline of new projects planned for Uzbekistan, building on the foundation established by the Namangan wastewater treatment plant, CEO of Metito Utilities Rami Ghandour told Trend.

"This landmark project sets a benchmark for the water treatment sector across the CIS region, serving as an exemplary model for developing principles and best practices in sustainable water management. Metito Utilities sees this initiative as a catalyst for further development, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable growth in the region," he said.

According to him, the Namangan wastewater treatment plant, the first public-private partnership in the water sector within the CIS region, represents a landmark project. The company, in close collaboration with its partners and stakeholders, continues to make steady progress toward achieving financial closure, paving the way for construction to commence. As a pioneer in sustainable water management solutions, Metito Utilities plays a key role in advancing innovative infrastructure that supports Uzbekistan’s development goals.

"Metito Utilities has recently launched the Modernization of the Pumping Stations in the Namangan Region project. The scope of this initiative was further expanded through an amendment signed on January 13, 2025, in Abu Dhabi during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the UAE," Rami Ghandour emphasized.

He added that this milestone reflects the strong partnership between Uzbekistan and key investors from the UAE, as well as Metito Utilities’ ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable development in the region.

Metito, the leading global provider of water and alternative energy management solutions, has been awarded the design, build, finance, operation, and maintenance of a 100,000 m3/day wastewater treatment plant, along with the construction of a new 7.5-kilometer effluent discharge pipeline in the Namangan district of Uzbekistan. The project worth $100 million, is the first wastewater project to be implemented under the country’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law with private investment and project financing undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services with the full support of Uzbekistan.