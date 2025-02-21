Uzbekistan, Wizz Air engage in talks to launch regular Tashkent-Budapest flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan and Wizz Air proposed launching a regular flight route between Tashkent and Budapest by the end of this year, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov with Wizz Air CEO József Váradi and Hungarian Ambassador to Uzbekistan József Rózsa.

During the meeting, discussions focused on expanding Wizz Air’s air travel network from Uzbekistan to Europe and increasing transit flights through the country.

József Váradi expressed Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s interest in increasing flights on the Tashkent-Abu Dhabi-Tashkent route, launching new connections with Namangan and Urgench, and exploring the potential establishment of a joint airline in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed opportunities to increase the number of regular flights. The sides also discussed the current state and prospects of transport cooperation, exchanging views on enhancing connectivity between the two countries.