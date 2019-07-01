Price of Iran's domestic rice drops after increase of foreign rice consumption

1 July 2019 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran initiates Integrated Foreign Exchange Market
Iran 09:07
OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Oil&Gas 03:49
Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists
Tourism 30 June 19:51
Arvand Free Zone to expand exports capacities
Iran 29 June 12:53
Iran eyes to produce 800,000 tons of copper concentrate
Business 29 June 11:32
Anti-Iranian sanctions not discussed at meeting on nuclear deal — Russian senior diplomat
Nuclear Program 29 June 04:15
Latest
Taiwan president to visit U.S. this month, move likely to anger China
Other News 09:19
Iran initiates Integrated Foreign Exchange Market
Iran 09:07
Building mixes manufacturing to be increased in Kazakhstan
Economy 08:58
OPEC+ to decide on extension of oil output cut deal on July 1-2 in Vienna
Oil&Gas 08:46
Rocket attack on Damascus, Homs outskirts carried out by Israeli Forces
Arab World 08:06
Tusk suspends meeting of EU leaders for bilateral consultations on candidatures
Europe 07:26
Azerbaijan eyes to expand network of trading houses in Europe - minister
Business 07:05
Ten people killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff in US state of Texas
US 06:28
Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
Oil&Gas 05:32