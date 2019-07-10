US sanctions have enabled Tehran to boost non-oil exports, says Iranian Vice-President

10 July 2019 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

The US’ sanctions have enabled Tehran to boost non-oil exports by 45% in three years, Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari told TASS at the Russian-Iranian industrial forum as part of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Struck by sanctions, Iran is able to take steps to bring inflation, as well as exports of its products, under control," he said, adding that the country’s "non-oil exports gained around 45% in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar."

Iran is using the US’ restrictions to diversify the economy and wean itself off oil exports, Vice-President noted.

New Year starts at the end of March according to the Iranian calendar.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibition runs in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on July 8-11. The exhibition has its focus on digital production. Turkey is a partner of Innoprom-2019 while Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the government of the Sverdlovsk Region are the exhibition’s organizers. TASS is general information partner and operator of the press center.

