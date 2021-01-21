Iran exports 12m euros worth of fibers in eight months

An official with the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Trade said on Wednesday that Iran exported some 15 million euros worth of fibers in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Touring a fiber industrial unit in Delijan, Markazi province, Director General of Textile and Clothing Department at the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade Afsaneh Mehrabi added that some 240,000 tons of fibers are exported from the country annually.

"Delijan is the main center of fiber production in the country, which as one of the main materials used in the textile industry," she said.

Fibers are the raw material used in the textile industry, which are characterized by flexibility, elegance and having a large ratio of length to diameter.