Iran says reducing U.S. dollar influence will minimize West's domination over global economy

A top Iranian security official said on Sunday that reducing the U.S. dollar's influence on regional and international trade will minimize the West's domination over the global economy, Trend reports citing İranian media.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian president's aide Igor Levitin in Iranian capital Tehran, according to SNSC-affiliated Nour News.

During the meeting, Shamkhani said the process to reduce the dollar's clout on regional and international transactions has already started, noting that many countries are joining the path.

Shamkhani expressed satisfaction with the improved level of economic cooperation between Iran and Russia over the past months, highlighting the need to accelerate the joint economic projects' implementation.

He said completing the International North-South Transport Corridor and expansion of the transportation sector cooperation between the two countries constitute an important part of the joint projects.