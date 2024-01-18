India and Iran to enhance collaboration in BRICS and SCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. India and Iran have agreed to expand cooperation within the framework of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that in the meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the importance of the North-South international transport corridor and the development of Iran's Chabahar port were discussed.

The parties also confirmed their readiness to increase cooperation within the framework of BRICS and SCO.

India plans to participate in the projects discussed with Iran on a long-term basis.

Earlier, it was reported that the Iranian Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. During the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in various fields.