Death toll of traffic incidents surpass 11,500 in Iran

Traffic incidents have claimed 11,536 lives over the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting Mach 20) in the country.

According to the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, the figure has dropped by 0.4 percent year on year.

Male victims of traffic accidents accounted for 9,067 out of the total number with about 2,496 females.

The three provinces of Fars, Tehran and Khorasan-e Razavi suffered the highest numbers of victims.

